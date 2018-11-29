Shah Rukh Khan unhurt after fire breaks out on the set of Zero: police

A fire broke out on the set of actor Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film “Zero” in Film City in Mumbai, police said Thursday. The actor was present on the set when the incident happened in the evening but was unhurt and left the set later, police told news agency PTI.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vinay Rathod said that no casualties were reported and police are still investigating the cause of the fire. He further said that the fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, lights, shooting materials, ropes and curtains. Smoke was seen swelling out of the studio and four fire engines had to be rushed to the spot, he added.

Khan has been promoting his film which is set for release on December 21, 2018. The film is directed by Anand L Rai of Tanu Weds Manu fame. It also features actresses Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles and a cameo of actor Salman Khan.

The big budget film ran into controversy earlier this month after Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) general secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa filed a complaint against Khan and the director for hurting Sikh sentiments.