Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Feel happy and emotional: Naatu Naatu singer Rahul Sipligunj on song’s Golden Globe win

Rahul Sipligunj said he is kickstarting the celebrations by treating everyone coming to his house with the famous Hyderabadi biryani.

Rahul SipligunjRahul Sipligunj with SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravaani. (Photo: Rahul Sipligunj/Instagram)
Playback singer Rahul Sipligunj is over the moon after “Naatu Naatu”, the wildly popular RRR song that he sung with Kaala Bhairava, bagged the best original song trophy at the Golden Globes.

The 33-year-old musician said he is kickstarting the celebrations by treating everyone coming to his house with the famous Hyderabadi biryani.

“Naatu Naatu has received Golden Globe Awards. I feel happy and emotional, it makes me think about the past journey,” he told PTI.

The humble singer credits the film’s stars Junior NTR and Ram Charan for making “Naatu Naatu” a sensation in the SS Rajamouli-directed period drama with their enthusiastic dance moves.

Also Read |Who is MM Keeravani, the composer who’s won the Golden Globe for Naatu Naatu

“I am thankful to Prem Rakshit master (choreographer), Junior NTR Sir and Ram Charan Sir. The movie became large scale and people made it a huge sensation and a huge hit.

“Another good thing is the ‘hook up’ step of the song which became viral in India as well as globally. People who are coming to my house, I will treat them with Hyderabadi biryani. That’s how I want to start my celebration.”

Rahul Sipligunj started as an independent singer before he was noticed by MM Keeravaani, who gave him chance to be a part of his team and grow as a singer in films such as Dammu, Shirdi Sai Baba, Eega and Maryada Ramanna. Despite his young age, Sipligunj has singing credits in over 50 films.

His other major hits are Bombhaat, Pedda Puli, Chal Mohan Ranga and Ranga Ranga Rangasthalana among many others.

After Golden Globes, all eyes are on the Oscars where “Naatu Naatu” is among the 15 hopefuls in the best song category.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 17:10 IST
