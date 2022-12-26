scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Fawad Khan’s Pakistani hit ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ to release in India

Directed by Bilal Lashari, The Legend of Maula Jatt is an adaptation of the 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt and producers have said it is neither a remake nor a sequel.

The Legend of Maula Jatt poster.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, is likely to be released on the big screen in India this Friday, an INOX official said. This will perhaps be the first film from Pakistan in over a decade to get a theatrical release here.

“It will be played in Punjab and a few theatres in Delhi in INOX where there are Punjabi speaking people,” Rajender Singh Jyala, chief progamming officer, INOX Leisure Ltd, told PTI.

Multiplex chain PVR Cinemas had shared a release announcement on its official Instagram page but deleted it soon after.

Also Read |Sukoon review: Lull without the Storm

“Presenting the official poster of #TheLegendofMaulaJatt! Coming to PVR this Friday,” the post read.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Window for FTAs shrinks as India braces for set of non-tariff barriers
Window for FTAs shrinks as India braces for set of non-tariff barriers

The action drama, which has become the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time amassing $10 million, was released in Pakistan on October 13.

Directed by Bilal Lashari, The Legend of Maula Jatt is an adaptation of the 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt and producers have said it is neither a remake nor a sequel.

Its stars Mahira and Fawad, who are familiar to Indian audiences through their popular Pakistani drama Humsafar and Bollywood. Fawad, who was most recently seen in the superhero series Ms Marvel, has featured in Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil while Mahira appeared in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees.

Advertisement

The last Pakistani film to get a theatrical release in India was Bol starring Mahira in 2011. Before that was Ramchand Pakistani starring Nandita Das and Rashid Farooqi in 2008. Khuda Kay Liye, which included Fawad in the ensemble cast alongside Naseeruddin Shah, came in 2007.

Pakistani films, however, have been screened at festivals in India.

In November this year, the Dharamshala International Film Festival screened Saim Sadiq’s Joyland, which is Pakistan’s official entry in the international film category at the 95th Academy Awards.

Advertisement

Khuda Kay Liye was the first ever Pakistani film to be included in the official selection of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The Legend of Maula Jatt started production in January 2017 and concluded in June 2019. The film was initially scheduled for cinema release during multiple dates in 2019–2020, but kept getting delayed due to copyright related issues and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistani actors stopped being cast in Indian productions following the 2016 terror attack in Uri in which 19 Indian Army personnel were martyred. The decision came amid demands by various political outfits to ban Pakistani artistes from Indian films and from performing here.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-12-2022 at 07:36:05 pm
Next Story

Bengaluru announces oxygen-preparedness mock drill and drive to give 1 lakh booster doses

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s grand birthday bash for daughter Ayat
Inside Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s grand birthday bash for daughter Ayat
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close