Fawad Khan on The Legend of Maula Jatt’s India release getting cancelled: ‘Things are a bit heated still…’

Also starring Mahira Khan, The Legend of Maula Jatt was supposed to release here on December 30. However, the release was later 'postponed indefinitely'.

fawad khanFawad Khan in the poster of The Legend of Maula Jatt.
Pakistani star Fawad Khan, who has recently been seen in the blockbuster period drama The Legend of Maula Jatt, recently took to his social media to share a snippet of the interview he gave regarding his last success. During the said chat, Khan was asked about Maula Jatt’s India release, and what such success meant for the film industry of Pakistan. The film was supposed to come out on December 30 but a day before the release, it was ‘postponed indefinitely’.

When asked about a potential release in India of The Legend of Maula Jatt, the actor told CNN, “That would be great, obviously. If it were to happen, it’s a great way to handshake. It is kind of like those sweets and delights we send across to one another on Eid and Diwali. Films and music is that kind of an exchange. But things are a bit heated still, let’s see. I’ve heard it may release and it may not. So, let us see.”

Also Read |Fawad Khan is unsure if anyone in Bollywood will work with him again: ‘I’ll do my work and go away but…’

The actor also opened up about his industry as a whole and its new target milestone, if any: “I am a small part of the industry and the kind of boundaries it pushed, the business it did and the filmmaking style…all of it proved great for Pakistani cinema.”

Meanwhile, film director of The Legend of Maula Jatt, Bilal Lashari, tweeted out the latest box office figures of the film in a post that read, “Perfect timing as #thelegendofmaulajatt crosses 100 Cr. tonight at the Box Office in Pakistan and $10 milion worldwide. Once again, a big thank you to team MJ and fans of #TLOMJ across the world who made this film a roaring success. Wishing you all a very happy new year!.”

Also starring Mahira Khan, The Legend of Maula Jatt was supposed to release here on December 30. However, due to MNS’ interference, the release was cancelled, MNS leader Ameya Khopkar had tweeted. The film had released in Pakistan in October last year to roaring success.

