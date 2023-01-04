scorecardresearch
Farzi first teaser: Gaunt Shahid Kapoor promises ‘new phase’ of his life as an artist, watch video

Farzi, starring Shahid Kapoor, is directed by The Family Man fame Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. The show also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar and Kubbra Sait.

Shahid Kapoor in farziShahid Kapoor in Farzi
The first teaser for Farzi, featuring Shahid Kapoor, just dropped. In the brief promo, a rather gaunt-looking Shahid is busy painting and tells the camera that his life is in a new phase. He also wonders if people will like this phase. He ends the promo by saying, “But an artist is an artist, right?” After giving a wink, he walks away, while the words Farzi appear on his canvas.

Farzi is directed by The Family Man fame Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. The show also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar and Kubbra Sait.

Raj and DK commented on the photo saying, “Woohooo!! Shahid!!” A fan commented, “Hell Excited for your new phase. I know I will learn some more things from your New Phase.” Others commented saying that they were ‘super excited’ for the upcoming thriller.

The first look of Farzi was revealed in April 2022 with the description, “An artist who gets pulled into the murky high stakes of a con job and a fiery task force officer on the mission to rid the country of his menaces in a fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller.”

Farzi has been written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar and Hussain Dalal. Talking about making his OTT debut, Shahid had earlier told PTI, “The choice to go on to the OTT platform was to break the trend, was to do something different and challenge myself. I have been doing this for almost 20 years, I need to feel challenged and excited.”

He added that he enjoyed working on Farzi. “It is a long form format. I was excited to see how I can build a character over eight to nine episodes in the first season. We will see what happens after that. But that is very different from playing a character which is two hour and pretty much in one stretch. All those things are exciting. I actually enjoyed myself a lot.”

