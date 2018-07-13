Follow Us:
Friday, July 13, 2018
  • Farhan Akhtar congratulates Hima Das, also reminds people about his film

Farhan Akhtar congratulates Hima Das, also reminds people about his film

Hima Das, first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships by winning the woman’s 400m final race

By: Expres Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 13, 2018 4:26:15 pm

Hima das, Farhan akhtar congratulate Hima Das, farhan Akhtar tweet about Hima das, indian express news

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar was among those who congratulated Indian sprinter Hima Das on Twitter for winning a gold medal at the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Tampere. Das became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the World Under-20 Athletics Championships, winning the woman’s 400m final race in just  51.32 seconds

However, what was unusual about his congratulatory tweet was the fact that he chose to use it to point out it was five years since the release of his film about another Indian athletics legend Milkha Singh.

“Congratulations .. 400meter winner in world Under-20 championships.. proud moment. It’s amazing that it coincides with the five year anniversary of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag & Milkha-ji’s biggest dream was to witness an Indian athlete win Gold in track & field,” he tweeted.

 

 

 

 

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement