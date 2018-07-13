Farhan Akhtar congratulates Hima Das, also reminds people about his film

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar was among those who congratulated Indian sprinter Hima Das on Twitter for winning a gold medal at the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Tampere. Das became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the World Under-20 Athletics Championships, winning the woman’s 400m final race in just 51.32 seconds

However, what was unusual about his congratulatory tweet was the fact that he chose to use it to point out it was five years since the release of his film about another Indian athletics legend Milkha Singh.

“Congratulations # HimaDas.. 400meter winner in world Under-20 championships.. proud moment. It’s amazing that it coincides with the five year anniversary of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag & Milkha-ji’s biggest dream was to witness an Indian athlete win Gold in track & field,” he tweeted.

Congratulations #HimaDas.. 400 meter winner in world Under-20 championships.. proud moment. It’s amazing that it coincides with the 5 year anniversary of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag & Milkha-ji’s biggest dream was to witness an Indian athlete win Gold in track & field. 😊👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 12, 2018 And that wasn’t missed

Couldn’t resist the temptation to promote self/film, right ? — Soney Dinesh (@SoneyDinesh) July 12, 2018

Can’t just congratulate only her for HER achievement? You HAD to make it about yourself too? Bollydawoodiyas are so full of sh*t. — Rahul Navale (@navale7_rahul) July 13, 2018

She is real Farhan Akhtar who put very hard labour for achieving this goal it is right she was motivated by your film so it is real success of film that it is motivation for her — anil gupta (@bankanil) July 13, 2018

How egotistical of you to use our national treasure #HimaDas for your own self marketing agendas… — KosJambekar (@a_tired_indian) July 13, 2018

