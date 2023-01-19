scorecardresearch
When Fardeen Khan said Shahid Kapoor had ‘attitude problems’ after working with him in Fida: ‘If you have nothing good to say about someone…’

There were rumours about Fardeen Khan and Shahid Kapoor engaging in a 'big fight' on the sets of Fida, as many assumed that Shahid did not appreciate Fardeen's on-screen chemistry and romantic scenes with Kareena, who was dating Shahid at the time. 

Actors Fardeen Khan and Shahid Kapoor did not quite see eye-to-eye during the shooting of the film Fida, which also featured Kareena Kapoor. There were rumours of them engaging in a ‘big fight’ on the sets, as many assumed that Shahid did not appreciate Fardeen’s on-screen chemistry and romantic scenes with Kareena, who was dating Shahid at the time.

Later, Fardeen fuelled the speculation when Mid-Day quoted him saying that Shahid Kapoor had ‘attitude problems’ and there were many rumours that he called Shahid ‘immature’.  Fardeen clarified the ‘attitude’ statement on Koffee with Karan, saying, “Sticky subject, sticky subject… I would love to talk about it openly but Bebo is a good friend. And as you know they are going out. So my friendship with Bebo, I should not say anything about the whole situation.”

When KJo pressed further asking about the particular headline, Fardeen said, “It wasn’t supposed to be the way it was, it was an off-the-record conversation that turned into an interview. Well, I’ve worked with other actors—-and Shahid and I didn’t have an ideal relationship. I’ve worked with other actors like Abhishek Bachchan and there has been a spirit in the way we worked, without second guessing, and being critical—this was a little different.”  Karan Johar then turned to Zayed Khan, who was also present on the show and asked, “Why do you think Fardeen is being so nice?” Zayed agreed that it was ‘the better option’. Fardeen continued, “If you have nothing good to say about someone, it’s better to keep your mouth shut…”  Karan Johar didn’t let go completely and said, “You don’t like Shahid.” Fardeen answered, “He’s not my best buddy.”

Directed by Ken Ghosh, Fida was a 2004 thriller, which featured Kareena Kapoor as the primary antagonist, a woman who deceives an infatuated man (Shahid Kapoor) and leaves him to take the blame for all her crimes. Fardeen Khan, who had made a name for himself in the early 2000s with several thrillers and romantic comedies, stepped away from the limelight for several years. However, the actor is preparing to return to the silver screen.

