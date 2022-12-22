Fans up in arms against user who claims Avatar: The Way of Water copied KGF: Chapter 2’s background music

While James Cameron’s much-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water is set to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in India, the background music of the film has sparked a debate on the internet. In a recent viral video, the admin of a meme page compared a scene from KGF: Chapter 2 to a scene from Avatar 2. In both the scenes, the background music seems similar.

The admin claimed that the makers of Avatar 2 copied the background music from KGF 2. However, the admin changed his stance and apologised after facing criticism and being urged to watch Avatar.

Fans in the comments section of the post argued that makers of KGF copied the background music from the James Cameron directorial Avatar. One of the users wrote, “Well the same bgm is in avatar 1 so did kgf copied it from avatar,” another commented, “Do your research admin?” One more user wrote, “This Avatar2 bgm is from Avatar 1 .. apparently, who copied from who is understood.”

Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Yash had said that KGF has nothing to do with any other film. When asked if the movie was inspired by Amitabh Bachchan’s movies, Yash said, “It’s the essence of the belief system, the hero and his heroism – that kind of film. It has nothing to do with any film but in general, the kind of films they used to make, the essence is the same, what whole of India wants to see. At least, whoever I meet, they say they love those kind of films.”

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: 2 also starred Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj among others. The film collected more than Rs 1000 crore worldwide.