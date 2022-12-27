Fans chase Rashmika Mandanna on bike in viral video. Check out her surprising response here

Rashmika Mandanna is known for her friendly attitude towards her fans and media. And yet again, she proved that she is too ‘chill’ and that she can’t lose her temper even in front of fans who chase her car in a motorcycle. A clip that is making the rounds on social media shows two fans on a sports bike chasing the actor’s car and trying to talk to her.

When Rashmika’s car stops, the two fans are seen struggling to get near to talk to her. Even as you expect the actress to lash out at them, she surprises you by asking the rider to wear a helmet. She is heard saying in broken Tamil, “Helmet pottkonga.” The fan replies, “OK, Akka (sister).”

Allegedly, it is said that the incident happened when the actress was returning from the audio launch of Varisu. The clip has gone viral on several Twitter handles, and Rashmika is being praised for her attitude by the fans.

I Still Wounder , How one can hate a Human being Like Our @iamRashmika 🥺🤌pic.twitter.com/i0kaeVB3Af — × Roвιɴ Roвerт × 🕊️ (@PeaceBrwVJ) December 25, 2022

Rashmika Mandanna turned a lot of heads at the Varius audio launch, and her impromptu dance performance for the superhit Ranjithamey song with choreographer Jani turned out to be one of the highlights of the evening. The film marks her first collaboration with Vijay. The film, directed by Vamshi Paidpally, is all set to be released in the Pongal week of 2023.

Other than Varisu, Rashmika will be seen in Pushpa: The Rule, Mission Manju, and Animal.