Fabelmans and Top Gun get boost with PGA nods, SS Rajamouli’s RRR fails to get nomination

The Oscar chances for Top Gun: Maverick just went into hyperdrive. The high-flying blockbuster, along with Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All At Once and Tár have all been nominated for the Producers Guild of America’s top honour, the organization said Thursday. However, SS Rajamouli’s RRR failed to snag a nomination. The film earlier failed to get a nomination at Directors Guild of America (DGA), considered a barometer for upcoming Oscar nominations.

All five got top Directors Guild nominations just Wednesday. The Fabelmans and Banshees also won big at the Golden Globes earlier this week.

RRR became a super hit in the United States, when its Hindi version was released on Netflix. With great word of mouth, it attracted a major fanbase. The movie won a Golden Globe for Best Original Song, and Rajamouli won the Best Director award at the New York Film Critics Circle honours. The Indian blockbuster also advanced in recently announced Academy’s shortlists. The nominations for Oscars will be announced on January 24.

The Producers Guild nominates 10 films annually for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures. Also nominated were Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Elvis, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and The Whale, all films still hoping to be in the best picture race come Oscar nomination morning on Jan. 24.

PGA picks are generally a good predictor of the Oscars best picture nominees and winners. Last year, the group gave out awards to the producing teams behind CODA, Encanto and Summer of Soul, which all went on to win Oscars in their respective categories.

Like the Directors Guild group, all 10 of the PGA-nominated films this year were directed by men, overlooking acclaimed features from female directors like The Woman King and Women Talking. Damien Chazelle’s Babylon also missed the cut.

In the animation category, nominees are Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Turning Red. Documentary nominees included Oscar-shortlisted films like Descendant, Fire of Love, Navalny, All That Breathes, The Territory and Retrograde. Notably missing, however, was Laura Poitras’s Golden Lion winner, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed.

The PGA also recognizes television programs, including series, anthologies, documentaries, talk shows, children’s programs and game shows. Television dramas nominated included Andor, Better Call Saul, Ozark, Severance and The White Lotus. Comedies were Abbott Elementary, Barry, The Bear, Hacks and Only Murders in the Building.

Feature films nominated under the television and streaming banner were Fire Island, Hocus Pocus 2, Pinocchio, Prey and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

The PGA, a nonprofit trade organization, represents over 8,500 producers working in film, television and new media.

Awards will be handed out at an untelevised ceremony in Los Angeles on Feb. 25, where Tom Cruise will be honored with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award.