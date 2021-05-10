YouTuber Rahul Vohra’s wife Jyoti Tiwari posts heartbreaking video of him gasping for breath: ‘Hope justice is served’

YouTuber Rahul Vohra died due to Covid-19 complications on Sunday, his death made more distressing by a Facebook post shared on Saturday in which he said he would have lived had he received proper and timely medical assistance. A day after his death, his wife Jyoti Tiwari posted a heartbreaking video of the 35-year-old in which he can be seen gasping even at the hospital and while he had an oxygen mask. He was shifted to another hospital where he breathed his last.

“Mera Rahul chala gaya ye sabko pata hai par kaise gaya ye kisi ko nahi pata. Rajeev Gandhi super speciality hospital Tahirpur Delhi. Is tarah se ilaaj kia jata h vahan. (Everyone knows Rahul passed away but no one knows how. This is Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi and this is how they treat their patients.),” wrote Jyoti.

In the video, Rahul called out the treatment and services offered by the hospital. “Iski bohot keemat hai aaj ke time pe. Bina iske mareez chatpata jaata hai. Kuch bhi nahi aara isme. (Today, this has a lot of value. Without it, the patient suffers. There is nothing in this),” Rahul said in the video.

He also stated that whenever he would call for help, the attendants would say “one minute” and would be gone for hours. “I keep calling for them, they don’t come. They come in 1-2 hours till then it is up to us to manage. They are not able to understand. What should I do?” Rahul questioned helplessly.

Jyoti captioned the video as, “Justice for every Rahul.” She said the motive to share the video is to save other people from suffering and dying.

“Rahul Vohra is gone. My promising actor is no more. Yesterday Rahul had said that ‘Had I got good treatment, I would have been saved too.’ Yesterday evening he was shifted from Rajiv Gandhi Hospital to Ayushman, Dwarka, but… Rahul we all could not save you, sorry we are your culprits. Last bow,” Delhi-based director-playwright Arvind Gaur had tweeted earlier.