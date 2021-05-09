scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 09, 2021
Most read

YouTuber Rahul Vohra dies of Covid-19 complications hours after appealing for help on social media

YouTuber Rahul Vohra passed away at the age of 35. The actor on Saturday posted a Facebook status talking about how a better treatment could have saved his life.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
May 9, 2021 7:32:48 pm
Rahul Vohra Covid-19Rahul Vohra was admitted at the Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality hospital, Tahirpur and was shifted to Ayushman Hospital, Dwarka, on Saturday evening. (Photo: Rahul Vohra/Facebook)

Actor-YouTuber Rahul Vohra died on Sunday at a hospital in Delhi due to COVID-19 complications, theatre director-playwright Arvind Gaur confirmed. Vohra, 35, had shared his coronavirus diagnosis earlier this week in a Facebook post and had desperately asked for help.

He was admitted at the Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality hospital, Tahirpur and was shifted to Ayushman Hospital, Dwarka, on Saturday evening. Gaur confirmed the news of Vohra’s demise on Facebook.

“Rahul Vohra is gone, my talented actor is no more. It was only yesterday that he told me his life could have been saved if he got better treatment. He was shifted to Ayushman, Dwarka last evening but we could not save him. Please forgive us, we are all your culprits. My last respects,” he wrote.

On Saturday, Vohra in a Facebook post had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and asked for better treatment.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

“If I would have got better treatment maybe I could be saved. (Mujhe bhi accha treatment mil jaata to mai bhi bach jaata tumhara),” Vohra had written.

Delhi recorded 332 more COVID-19 fatalities and 17,364 new infections on Saturday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

hina khan, khatron ke khiladi, kartik aaryan
Vijay Deverakonda, Kartik Aaryan, Hina Khan: 16 celeb photos of the day you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 09: Latest News

Advertisement
x