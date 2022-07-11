YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast shares memes about his arrest, fan says ‘next vlog jail se’

YouTuber Flying Beast aka Gaurav Taneja was arrested under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the Noida police on Saturday after a large crowd gathered outside a metro station for his birthday celebration. After his release, Taneja and his wife Ritu Rathee shared a statement stating that those gathered did not cause any harm.

“It is pertinent to mention here that these fans were not violent nor did they raise any objectionable slogans neither harmed any public property. Their exemplary behaviour speaks for the example that Mr. Taneja and Ms. Rathi has been setting for their fans and followers in their videos,” an excerpt from their statement read.

Social media influencers are getting so desperate for content in every possibility, that they don’t even think of people going for regular jobs. These influencers are real cancer of society (This chaos is because of Gaurav Taneja’s birthday party at noida metro station). pic.twitter.com/cyOYrXCNUw — Mohit Diwakar (@tiihom) July 9, 2022

Gaurav Taneja’s arrest elicited several reactions from netizens. While many called out Taneja for disrupting traffic near the metro station, others were quick to post memes and jokes around the YouTuber, many of which were even shared by him on his Instagram account.

Taneja also posted a cake cutting video and thanked his fans for their support.

Gaurav Taneja’s YouTube channel Flying Beast has over 75 lakh subscribers. His other channel FitMuscle TV describes him as “a certified Nutritionist, a professional bodybuilder and an aviator”. He has 3.3 million followers on Instagram.