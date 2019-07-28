Bollywood is the dream for every choreographer: Melvin Louis

YouTuber, dancer and choreographer Melvin Louis has over 3 million subscribers on YouTube. It’s not just his dancing skills that entice followers, it’s his swag too that impresses them. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Melvin spoke about collaborating with actors, the increasing numbers of YouTubers, his Bollywood dream and much more.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. How was your journey from being a regular person to now a celebrity YouTuber?

Some days, I have good days. I don’t end up thinking much (about being a celebrity) because it really hampers the way you perceive art. For an artiste, especially for someone like me, a song really matters. So, I always pray that good songs are made.

Q. You have collaborated with many film personalities. Who would you pick as the top dancers?

I think I have to be biased and say that Sana has been my most favourite. Apart from her, there are others like Neha Kakkar and Sandeepa Dhar who have been fabulous. I don’t know how they take out time off their busy schedule and in one or two hours, they give a complete performance, which leaves me surprised. I am really grateful to the celebrities who collaborate with me.

Q. Any performer who stunned you?

I recently collaborated with Rajkummar Rao. I was like ‘Wow, this guy can seriously dance.’ He came, did not even warm up and suggested the song. In fact, he even taught me his signature step.

Q. Is there a fear that with YouTube growing each day, more and more dancers will emerge?

No way. In fact, I think it is a blessing. It should get bigger. I think dancers should start touching a billion views now. That is where we want to see it. But for that, YouTube has to become big and every platform like YouTube has to grow. That is how we will find our audience. So, there is no fear but only gratefulness.

Q. You also went to American Idol earlier this year. How did that go?

I was called by American Idol team. They played a song and I had to perform on it. It was very impromptu.

Q. Any Bollywood offers coming your way?

A lot come all the time but unfortunately, budgets and variables like dates don’t seem to work out. Also, Bollywood has been on my list for a very long time. I think it is every choreographer’s dream to choreograph for a Bollywood film and everybody is waiting for an opportunity.

Q. Lastly, you have collaborated with Breezer Vivid Shuffle. Tell us something about that.

I am very excited to have collaborated with Breezer Vivid Shuffle for their rounds of workshops that are happening in many cities across the nation. I cannot tell you how lucky I feel to get a chance to meet young dancers.