Saturday, June 06, 2020
COVID19

CarryMinati continues YouTube vs TikTok battle with his latest song ‘Yalgaar’

YouTube Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati speaks about his video being pulled down in his latest song "Yalgaar".

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: June 6, 2020 10:21:21 am
YouTuber CarryMinati new video YouTuber Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati’s new song was released on June 5.

YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, dropped a rap-song titled “Yalgaar.” In the video, Nagar talks about his video titled YouTube vs TikTok- The End, which was removed for violating terms of service.

CarryMinati takes a dig at YouTube as well as Tiktoker Amir Siddiqui. We hear him sing “video giraake pure desh ka dil dukhaya (you hurt my fans by pulling down the video)” He goes on to say how YouTube also made money with his content and how they “ate my business.”

He raises his objection to the fact that they encourage English slangs but have objections against Hindi.

He goes on to talk about TikTok user Amir Siddiqui, making sure to keep the YouTuber vs TikTok argument on. He claims Siddiqui played the “victim card” and that he is all about “reach.”

CarryMinati’s video YouTube vs TikTok- The End was the first time when the YouTuber spoke against a single individual. After his video was pulled down by YouTube, fans showed their support for CarryMinati on social media.

However, a section of people have called out the popular YouTuber for his harsh comments and supported YouTube’s decision.

