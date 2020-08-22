YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani’s family is on the road to recovery from COVID-19

Ashish Chanchlani asked his fans to stay safe. (Photo: Ashish Chanchlani/Instagram)

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani took to Twitter to share that a few weeks ago many members of his family tested positive for coronavirus. This included his mother, father, uncle, aunt and nephew. He proceeded to share that while his parents have recovered fully, his nephew, uncle, aunt and cousin brother are still on the path of recovery.

In a series of tweets, Chanchlani said, “Few weeks back my mummy and papa tested positive for Covid-19. Not only mummy papa but my uncle,aunt, my nephew Adi (yes that little kid) & even my cousin brothers from ACV team jashan and tanish tested positive for corona.”

He added, “The first 2 days hit me and muski hard. We were anxious and very scared, the thought of it sent shivers down our spine. We were too emotional. Today I am very happy and proud to share good news with you all : Mummy-Papa fought covid-19 like true warriors and have recovered from it. Chachu,Chachi,Aditya,Jashan & Tanni are recovering from it.”

“The last weeks showed us a lot, and it taught us to value the most important people in our lives,” he concluded, requesting his fans to take “extreme precautions and be very cautious in this time. I am hoping we all get a vaccine very soon so that no one else suffers this traumatizing pandemic.”

