YouTube star PewDiePie ties the knot with girlfriend Marzia Bisognin

YouTuber PewDiePie, who last made headlines for battling T-Series in a subscribers game, has tied the knot with girlfriend Marzia Bisognin. The pair said ‘I do’ in a private ceremony in London, according to reports.

Felix Kjellberg aka PewDiePie recently shared lovely photos from the wedding ceremony on his social media.

The YouTube star tweeted, “We are married!!! I’m the happiest I can be. I’m so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman.”

We are married!!! I’m the happiest I can be ❤️ I’m so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman. pic.twitter.com/RA3iKAgMOs — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) August 20, 2019

His wife Mariza also shared images from the same with a caption that read, “Yesterday, the 19th of August – after exactly 8 years since we met – we celebrated our wedding with our closest friends and family. It was the most beautiful day, which I will treasure forever. I am so thankful for all the people that made time to attend the event and helped us celebrate our marriage. I feel like I’m the luckiest person and I’m so full of love. Incredibly ecstatic to be able to call Felix my husband for the rest of our lives.”

PewDiePie has over 100 million followers on YouTube and was declared the highest-earning YouTuber a while ago.