YouTube star Grant Thompson passes away

YouTube star Grant Thompson, popularly known as The King of Random, passed away on Monday.

Thompson’s Instagram account was updated with a post announcing his death. The post read, “It is with great sadness to inform everyone that Grant Thompson passed away last night. Grant had great love and appreciation for his fans. We invite you to share your thoughts for Grant and the channel in the comments. Please do a random act of love or kindness today in honor of The King of Random. Grant’s legacy will live on in the channel and the global community he created.”

A video was also uploaded on his YouTube channel where he had over 11 million subscribers.

TMZ reports that Grant Thompson died in a paragliding accident but the family is yet to issue a statement regarding cause of death.

YouTube expressed its condolence on the death of the social media personality as they tweeted, “We’re deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of Grant Thompson, a gifted, passionate and endlessly curious creator. We send our deepest condolences to his loving family, The King of Random team and fans.”