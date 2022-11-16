Yeonwoo addresses rumours of dating Lee Min-ho, says it was a misunderstanding: ‘We became close through games…’

Korean singer Yeonwoo addressed the rumours that had surrounded her and Hallyu top star Lee Min-ho last year. She said that they were just close friends and that she was rather shocked at the speculation surrounding them.

In August 2021, Korean media outlet Dispatch reported that the two were in a relationship and had been dating for over five months, after bonding over gaming and watching movies. The outlet also shared photos of the two of them, separately, saying that they had gone to the cinema together. At the time, both Lee Min-ho and Yeonwoo’s agencies shut down the rumours and said that they were joined by friends.

Yeonwoo, who is part of the band Momoland, addressed the speculation during a conversation at her agency 9ATO Entertainment and said, “It is true that I became close with Lee Min Ho through games. It was a simple misunderstanding. This was the very first time in my life to face such an unexpected, big issue. Just like it has been clarified, the rumors were not true. I remember getting a headache dealing with the rumors on that morning.”

Yeonwoo added that because of the incident, her company CEO suggested cutting down on playing games, saying, “The CEO told me to watch dramas rather than games and to study acting, so I reduced it a lot.”

Last year, MYM Entertainment refuted the reports and released a statement, saying, “It is not true that they are in a relationship. They are just acquaintances.” Regarding the photos of the actors, the agency added, “It wasn’t just the two of them, and there were other friends present at the time. They are not photos of a date.”

Lee Min-ho has not been in a public relationship, ever since his break-up with South Korean singer-actor Suzy. They dated for three years before calling it quits in 2017.