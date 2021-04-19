Yashraj Mukhate’s latest song Yummy Yummy is the perfect answer to trolls, watch video

Social media sensation Yashraj Mukhate has a new dialogue mashup to offer the internet. But this time, the credit is not his alone, as the musician has collaborated with an Instagram personality. Smita Satpute from Maharashtra is quite famous on Instagram not only for her entertaining reels but also for giving it back to trolls. It’s her feisty spirit that Mukhate has tried to capture in his latest song “Yummy Yummy”.

The song begins with Satpute asking people in “comments section” to not interfere in others’ life and let them be. The track then has Mukhate praising her for taking “haters” to task. Towards the end, the music composer also pokes fun at vegetarian biryani, saying, “It’s just Pulao”, a joke that is often cracked by people on social media.

Yashraj Mukhate shared the music video on his Instagram page. “Yummy Yummy Collaboration. Also, It’s Just Pulao! Featuring: smita_satpute50,” he captioned the video. Several followers commented on the post, saying that the phrase “It’s just Pulao” will soon trend on social media. With online trolling becoming a menace, especially for women, “Yummy Yummy” has the potential to become an anthem for hitting back at online hate.

Yashraj Mukhate rose to fame last year with his hilarious dialogue mashup “Rasode Mein Kaun Thha”, which featured dialogues from popular daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya. Since then, Yashraj has composed tracks like “Biggini Shoot”, “Sadda Kutta Tommy”, and the latest viral video “Pawri ho rahi hain”.