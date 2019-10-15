Works of two Indian film students premiered at Busan film fest

Two Indian film students showcased their filmmaking skills on the sidelines of the 24th Busan International Film Festival 2019, the largest film festival in Asia. The two filmmakers were in Busan, South Korea, as part of a filmmaking training programme awarded by the festival committee.

Rahul Rabha, 28, a recent graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, worked as a sound recordist and designer for a short film titled The Perfect Wife. Rabha, originally from Bongaigaon in Assam, and now based in Mumbai, works as a freelance sound recordist and designer in India.

Freelance photographer Supriya Sundaresan, 28, “recently switched to cinematography” and worked in the same capacity for the short-film Lipstick. Chennai-born Sundaresan, who lives in Mumbai, didn’t receive any training, but used her photography skills to make the transition to cinematography while on the fellowship in Busan.

The Asian Film Academy (AFA) is a fellowship programme organised by the Busan International Film Festival, the Busan Film Commission and GKL Foundation, a programme by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, to train young filmmakers in Asia. The AFA selects 24 filmmakers from all over Asia who go through intense training in filmmaking and make one short film as part of the training programme.

Although the fellows spend only 18 days in South Korea while on the fellowship, the process starts a few months before the fellows arrive in the country. The 24 fellows work in different capacities; there are eight directors, eight cinematographers, two editors, two producers, two sound designers and two production designers, all divided into two teams. The short film made by the two teams are then premiered at the Busan International Film Festival.

Rabha’s film, The Perfect Wife is a 10-minute look into an alternative, utopian reality where a man is “married” to a hyper-real robot “wife” whom he doesn’t love anymore and wants to “divorce” by terminating her operational abilities. The film delves into how the robot develops human feelings and a courthouse is replaced by the artificial intelligence company that built the robot. “There is a difference in the culture, which can be a barrier some times, but film form is universal. I see a lot of progress (and) I see lots of films from India travelling around the world in different film festivals,” Rabha told indianexpress.com.

Sundaresan’s Lipstick is a look into the challenges that members of the LGBTQ community face in the intensely patriarchal Korean society, through its protagonist, a high school student who is violently bullied by his classmates because he identifies as a girl. The bullies catch him applying red lipstick in the men’s bathroom and the trauma impacts him so severely that he tries to drown himself.

“I feel cultural disparities are a good point to exploit when it comes to content (in films). This way we can help bridge the gap by educating and informing,” says Sundaresan, who worked as one of the four cinematographers for ‘Lipstick’.

A day after their films premiered at the festival, the two fellows walked the red carpet for the first time during the closing ceremony at the BIFF.

What next for the two filmmakers? “It’s also been a great experience where I’ve found out what I’m capable of. So I’m definitely going to work on my strengths and weaknesses to become a better cinematographer,” says Sundaresan. The experience of the film festival has been overwhelming and new for a visibly excited Rabha. “I’ll go back and start finding some works with a newer approach I guess, and (I’m) hoping for the best for myself,” he says.