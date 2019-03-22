Toggle Menu
Wong Kar-Wai’s Blossoms will be thematically connected to In The Mood For Love and 2046

Blossoms is based on Jin Yucheng's 2013 novel of the same name, and will be a follow-up to Wong Kar-Wai's previous films, In the Mood for Love and 2046.

Wong Kar Wai filmmaker
Hong Kong filmmaker Wong Kar-wai revealed that his next film Blossoms will go on floors by the end of this year or early 2020.

Filmmaker Wong Kar-wai has said his next film Blossoms will be thematically linked to his previous films, In the Mood for Love and 2046.

Blossoms, based on Jin Yucheng’s 2013 novel of the same name, follows the lives of three Shanghai residents from the end of China’s cultural revolution in the 1960s through the 1990s.

According to Indiewire, Kar-wai revealed during his speech at the Hong Kong Film Writers Association award ceremony that he spent the last four years working on the screenplay of Blossoms.

He said he is planning to start shooting for the project by the end of this year or early 2020.

In response to a question about whether his frequent collaborator, actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai, will star in the film, the director said, “No actors have been cast yet, and they need to be able to speak Shanghainese.”

Kar-wai’s last directorial was 2013’s The Grandmaster.

