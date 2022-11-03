scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Wonder Women trailer: Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu navigate pregnancy, childbirth in this slice-of-life drama

Wonder Women narrates the story of six pregnant women from different backgrounds, who arrive at a pre-natal class with their own inherent beliefs, confusion, and questions regarding pregnancy and childbirth.

Sony LIV released the trailer of their slice-of-life film Wonder Women. Written and directed by Anjali Menon, the film will stream from November 18 on the platform. The film narrates the story of six pregnant women from different backgrounds, who arrive at a pre-natal class with their own inherent beliefs, confusion, and questions regarding pregnancy and childbirth. Each character promises to be distinct from the other, as there’s one who is a single mother trying to evade questions on her past, another who is a live-in relationship.

While Nadiya Moidu plays their encouraging and sensible teacher, Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Amruta Subhash play some of the students, each battling their own struggles. As they navigate their way through pregnancy, they also develop an everlasting bond with each other in this new and unusual safe haven. They also provide support to each other during the difficult times as well. The trailer promises a fresh and breezy film, with cheer, hope, grief and the determination to find one’s self in a chaotic life.

Talking about the film and concept, Anjali Menon said in a statement, “I have discovered from experience that sisterhoods can empower us individually and collectively. With Wonder Women, I wanted to portray this warm bond through multiple characters from varied backgrounds and their fun and feisty way of dealing with life. The characters are ordinary women who will resonate with the audience, from all age groups across the country. The story is a peek into their lives and how the pregnancy and their newfound friendships push them to grow. It is a full-on heart film, and I am eager to see the audience’s journey with these characters. SonyLIV has been bringing forth fresh content and out-of-the-box thought, so am excited about the film’s launch on SonyLIV.”

Produced by RSVP Flying Unicorn Entertainment along with Little Films Productions, the film stars Nitya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Amruta Subhash, Nadiya Moidu, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Sayanora Philip, Archana Padmini in prominent roles.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 12:23:18 pm
