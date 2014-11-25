Why Kim Kardashian’s trip to India was cancelled

It was time and money that played the double villain in Kim’s visit.

For the uninitiated, Kim Kardashian was all prepared to visit India and also the sets of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 8’, but her trip was called off at the very last moment. The reason given was ‘visa issues’.

But, according to a report published in BollywoodHungama.com, the reason for the no-show of the American reality TV star was something else. “Visa issues in today’s day and age when Narendra Modiji has personally gone to the US and Europe to assure foreigners they can visit our country any time without having to line up for visas? Nah, visa was not the issue,” quips the unnamed source.

It was also rumoured that Kim would be paid a whopping Rs 85 lakhs for her 4-hour visit to the show and the channel was initially ready to give in. But later things went awry.

“She wanted to do a stopover for barely 4-5 hours in India. During this time she would have promoted her perfume and gone into Bigg Boss. The organizers were willing to pay. They had paid Paris Hilton much more than that for her trip to India. It was the time-limit that finally reversed the decision to bring Kim Kardashian to India. She was squeezing India into her schedule. At the end of the day, the logistics of her visit seemed untenable,” adds the source.

