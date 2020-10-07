Veer Sahu and Sapna Chaudhary have welcomed a baby boy. (Photo: Veer Sahu/Instagram)

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary and husband Veer Sahu have been blessed with a baby boy. Fans of the duo were unaware that the two had tied the knot and were expecting a baby. Veer on Tuesday went live on Facebook to confirm the happy news.

Who is Veer Sahu?

Veer Sahu is a singer and composer from Haryana. He recently made his debut as an actor.

Veer’s popular music videos include “Devdas,” “Shiba Ki Rani,” “Khalnayak” and “Thaddi Baddi.” Apart from starring in the music videos, Veer also writes the lyrics and provides the vocals. He has also composed music for some of his tracks.

Veer has also played the lead role in the Haryanvi film Gandhi Fer Aa Gea.

Reportedly, Veer Sahu and Sapna Choudhary started dating four years ago. Veer revealed in a recent Facebook live that he and Sapna got married earlier this year.

Sapna has featured in several Haryanvi music videos. She gained nationwide fame after participating in Bigg Boss 11.

