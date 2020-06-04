Who is Roly Serrano?

Roly Serrano played Diego Maradona in the 2015 film Youth. (Photo: Roly Serrano/Instagram) Roly Serrano played Diego Maradona in the 2015 film Youth. (Photo: Roly Serrano/Instagram)

A video of a Diego Maradona lookalike kicking a tennis ball has been making the rounds on social media with many asking if it is the Argentian footballer. The man in this video is actor Roly Serrano, who played the role of Maradona in the 2015 Italian film Youth.

Directed by Paolo Sorrentino, Youth is the story of two friends as they travel through the Swiss Alps reflecting on their lives. They meet Serrano’s Maradona at a resort.

Actor Roly Serrano has appeared in numerous TV shows in Italy. The shows include Sweet Lucia, Por el nombre de Dios, Catfight, Gipsy Love, The Heir, Gladiators from Pompey among more.

Serrano has shared a few photos on his Instagram from the time he played Diego Maradona.

Youth premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and scored an Academy Award nomination for the Best Original Song for Simple Song #3 by David Lang.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd