Who is Jasprit Bumrah’s rumoured bride-to-be Sanjana Ganesan?

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah is reportedly getting married to TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan. Though they have not made it official, reports have it that Bumrah and Ganesan will be tying the knot this month.

While we await an official confirmation from the couple about their nuptials, here’s everything you need to know about Sanjana Ganesan. On social media, Sanjana describes herself as “TV Presenter for @StarSportsIndia, Digital Host, That Miss India Girl, Nerd, Perpetual Child.”

The TV presenter, who has hosted several sports shows on Star Sports, including ‘Match Point’ and ‘Cheeky Singles’ during the Cricket World Cup 2019, started her career as a model. She won ‘Femina Officially Gorgeous’ and even participated in the Femina Miss India Pune competition and ended up as a finalist.

In 2014, Sanjana participated in the seventh season of MTV Splitsvilla, hosted by Sunny Leone and Nikhil Chinapa. But she quit the show due to an injury.

Sanjana has also hosted Premier Badminton League (PBL) and ‘Dil Se India’ for Star Sports. She has also been associated with Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders as an anchor for the team’s interactive show titled, ‘The Knight Club’.