Whitney Houston to be buried next to father: report

Legendary singer Whitney Houston will reportedly be laid to rest beside her father.

The ‘I Will Always Love You’ singer’s death certificate confirms that she will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery in Westfield,NJ.

And family sources said that the star had asked to be buried next to her father,John Russell Houston,who died in 2003,reported TMZ.

A private,invitation-only ceremony will be held for the singer,who died on February 11 in Beverly Hills,at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark,NJ.

Meanwhile,as the investigation into Houston’s sudden death continues,authorities are expected to question the doctors who prescribed Houston the prescription medications that may have helped lead to her death.

The results of a toxicology report are expected in several weeks.

