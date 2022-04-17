When IU embarrassed Moon Lovers co-star Lee Joon-gi for not recognising her voice on the phone: ‘Have you forgotten me, my prince?’

Actors Lee Joon-gi and singer IU’s chemistry became a favourite among fans after their 2016 show, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. The series was a period fantasy, where IU played the role of a woman who is suddenly taken back to the period of the Goryeo Dynasty. Trapped in another person’s body, she becomes entangled in a cruel power struggle against the several contenders to the throne. Lee Joon-gi played the role of the disgraced prince, who falls in love with her. However, their story reaches a heartbreaking conclusion.

On Lee Joon-gi’s birthday last year, IU called him to wish him, and he was unable to recognise her for a few minutes, and kept asking who she was. Finally she said, “Have you forgotten me, my prince? How can you forget my voice?” Lee Joon-gi felt exceedingly embarrassed and said, “Oh my god, sorry.” IU went on to wish him a happy birthday with a song. He said that he was on air and wasn’t expecting her call. “I thought you would recognize me immediately,” she said. He went on to introduce her, and said that they had worked together in Moon Lovers. IU also added that his texts to her when she wrapped up her new album ‘cheered her up’. “I’m grateful to you, you always cheer me up.” They also addressed the unhappy ending of Moon Lovers and how fans want a Season 2.

Later, Joon-gi made a cameo in IU’s show, Hotel Del Luna, which was a glowing success. The two share a close camaraderie, and have even sung together several times at concerts.

Lee Joon-gi has established himself as one of the top leading Hallyu actors with shows such as The King And The Clown, My Girl, Moon Lovers, Lawless Lawyer and Flower Of Evil. Currently, Lee Joon-gi is busy with his show, Again My Life, which can be streamed on Rakuten Viki.