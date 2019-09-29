‘We underestimate our audience’: Rima Das on her latest film, Bulbul Can Sing

Rima Das is back with yet another story from the emerald-green paddy fields of Assam, a year after her unassuming ‘Village Rockstars’ burst into the national scene. In an interview, Das speaks on ‘Bulbul Can Sing’, her new film released nationally through PVR Cinemas’ Vkaao movie-on-demand platform, and her penchant for rawness, be it her actors or the characters they play.

Advertising

* The idea of ‘Village Rockstars’ came to you from a band of kids and their make-believe instruments. Did something similar set off ‘Bulbul Can Sing’ too?

When I was working on ‘Village Rockstars’, I kept thinking what next. Around that time, I was observing my village a lot. I knew I wanted to make a teenage love story. I would often get Whatsapp forwards about moral policing incidents though it wasn’t just happening in my village, but all across Assam, and even India. It was damning how small incidents of judgment like this would have a far-reaching, irreversible impact on families in small towns and villages, and yet not be told. But then again, there are positive stories of love, support and friendship in the same milieu too. These are the stories that make ‘Bulbul Can Sing’.

* Like the story of the character Suman (Manorajan Das), who is confused about his identity in a world which has set notions of how a man should be?

Advertising

Yes. In fact, Suman is the only character based on a real person in the film. I have known Manoranjan since he was 10, when I was shooting my first film, /Man With The Binoculars/(2016). I would see other boys tease him, call him ‘ladies’; he would hang out with the girls. I had contemplated making a docu-film just on him — but he was too young and I never wanted to force him. And it’s not just him — there are so many characters like that in the village, who are teased. Many get married, some stifle it, and a very few embrace it. As for Manoranjan, he is still grappling with his identity, and his family is yet to understand or acknowledge that. When we began filming, Manorajan was very cautious. But now I can sense how happy he is. In the Singapore International Film Festival, he got the Best Actor award for his role. That really changed him, he became more confident—while still coming to terms with his identity. That is why I have represented him very subtly in the film. I had to know where to draw the line.

* Drawing the line — is that something you have to do since you work so often with non-professional actors?

Absolutely. Most of them come from the village. They continue to live in the village after the film is made. They probably won’t become actors when they grow up. So as a director, I have a sense of responsibility towards them. If they were professional actors, you can push them since that’s their job. Here I would keep reiterating that they do only what they were comfortable with — whether it was a physically intimate scene, or one they have to cry in.

Read | Bulbul Can Sing movie review: The actors win you over

* That’s why things look so natural. Neither ‘Village Rockstars’ nor ‘Bulbul’ has background music. Was that a conscious decision?

It was only when I started shooting in Assam that I understood the value of sound. I understood that ambient sound was already telling its own story. That is why I never felt the need to use music in my films. But then again, I am not against putting music in my films — I just found it an exciting challenge to bring out emotions without using music in films.

* Do you ever feel worried that audiences won’t take to the topics you portray?

After /Village Rockstars/, I realised that we underestimate our audience. They are more than ready for these kinds of films. On social media, I see people writing posts on /Bulbul/ — even more than /Village Rockstars/. They delve into the characters and I learn so much from these posts. Maybe people find it relatable. When I made this film, I made it for India, not just for Assam.

* Like ‘Village Rockstars’, this was also written, shot, directed and edited by you. Was the process any easier?*

Let me say it was easier, but harder too. Easier in the sense that making ‘Village Rockstars’ was a struggle — I had no money, took several breaks, had to borrow from family. For ‘Bulbul’, I put in all the money I earned from ‘Village Rockstars’. While money was not such a problem this time, I had to really rush through it — I had started working on it when ‘Village Rockstars’ was in post-production. I had to travel all the time. And yes, later the Oscars happened too.

* How were those months?

It was, of course, a dream. But raising money for promotions was hard — something I didn’t enjoy even one bit. I have always been fiercely independent and self-sufficient, but suddenly I realised that I needed tons of money for the promotions in the Oscars race. But then again, this wasn’t just my dream any more, a lot of people had their hopes pinned on it. That is when I sort of got out of my usual character, and put myself out there to raise money.

Read | Rima Das’ Bulbul Can Sing to open 2019 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

* How hard was that?

Very hard. For independent filmmakers, invites to big ticket film festivals (leave alone the Oscars) is an achievement, but also just the beginning of the struggles. In these festivals, one has to increase the visibility of the film, put up big posters, raise money, and advertise. I feel this is where the government should step in with support — it will go a long way in increasing the visibility of Indian cinema globally.

* How are your trips to Dohgaon Kalardiya, your village in Assam, post ‘Village Rockstars’?

Busy! On every trip, I get invites for all kinds of events — Puja functions, Bihu performances, school competitions and football matches — you name it! Villagers come up to me and really open up: they tell me to take care of their kids, they ask me for advice. Many want to act. Recently I had gone to the village to shoot a short film as part of a BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) countries initiative. It was a big crew and for the first time, I was not short on manpower. But that did not stop the villagers from getting involved and pitching in. Everyone was out there to help — arranging food, putting up lights and whatnot. It is really heartwarming to see them.

* What next?

Advertising

There are two features — one Assamese, one Hindi — in the pipeline. But I am currently working on a docu-fiction on cricket and football in Mumbai as well as the short BRICS film — it’s the first time someone is giving me money to do a project!