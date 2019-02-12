Watergate in full: Epic documentary shows at Berlin festival

Director Charles Ferguson thought Watergate had never “properly been done.” The result is a documentary that explores the American presidential scandal in its full epic span and clocks in at more than four hours.

Advertising

Ferguson, who directed the Oscar-winning financial crisis documentary Inside Job, is presenting the film this week at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Titled Watergate — Or: How We Learned to Stop an Out of Control President, it features extensive interviews with surviving players of the 1970s scandal and material from the tapes made by President Richard Nixon.

Ferguson told The Associated Press on Tuesday that while many books have been written and films made about Watergate, “there’s never been one place where the entire story was told in a comprehensive way.”