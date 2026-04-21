Virat Kohli’s ex-girlfriend Izabelle Leite reacts to posts about his ‘taste’ in women: ‘Why can’t people get over it’

Last week, Virat Kohli once again found himself at the centre of online attention after a social media activity sparked widespread discussion. The controversy began when users noticed that his account had briefly “liked” a post by a German vlogger known as LizLaz. Although the like was later removed, the incident quickly drew reactions and speculation across platforms.

‘Why can’t people get over it’?

As the conversation escalated, several past associations were brought back into focus, including Virat’s former relationship with Brazilian model and actor Izabelle Leite. An Instagram page shared a collage featuring Leite alongside Anushka Sharma, LizLaz, and Avneet Kaur, the latter of whom had also previously been linked to a similar incident involving Virat’s account activity. The page shared their images with a caption that read, “Nobody can deny about Virat Kohli is that his taste in women is absolute elite.” It further added, “From Izabelle Leite to Anushka Sharma… elite taste is just part of the brand.”