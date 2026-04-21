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Virat Kohli’s ex-girlfriend Izabelle Leite reacts to posts about his ‘taste’ in women: ‘Why can’t people get over it’
Amid Virat Kohli allegedly liking and then unliking a post by German vlogger LizLaz, the controversy also extended to his former girlfriend, Brazilian model and actor Izabelle Leite.
Last week, Virat Kohli once again found himself at the centre of online attention after a social media activity sparked widespread discussion. The controversy began when users noticed that his account had briefly “liked” a post by a German vlogger known as LizLaz. Although the like was later removed, the incident quickly drew reactions and speculation across platforms.
‘Why can’t people get over it’?
As the conversation escalated, several past associations were brought back into focus, including Virat’s former relationship with Brazilian model and actor Izabelle Leite. An Instagram page shared a collage featuring Leite alongside Anushka Sharma, LizLaz, and Avneet Kaur, the latter of whom had also previously been linked to a similar incident involving Virat’s account activity. The page shared their images with a caption that read, “Nobody can deny about Virat Kohli is that his taste in women is absolute elite.” It further added, “From Izabelle Leite to Anushka Sharma… elite taste is just part of the brand.”
Leite responded to the post with a tired face emoji and wrote, “It’s been 12 years, and counting. Why can’t people get over it.”
Izabelle Leite and Virat Kohli were reportedly in a relationship between 2012 and 2014, prior to his marriage.
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The recent episode echoed a similar situation from last year, when Virat Kohli’s account appeared to have “liked” a post by Avneet Kaur. At the time, he addressed the matter publicly, stating, “I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made.” Despite the clarification, the incident continued to generate online discussion. Avneet later commented saying, “May the love keep coming.”
Amid all this, Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were seen in a more private and spiritual setting. The couple visited Vrindavan on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. A video circulating online shows them meeting Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj at Keli Kunj Ashram, where they appeared engaged in a reflective interaction.
Virat and Anushka married in 2017. They have two children: a daughter, Vamika, born on January 11, 2021, and a son, Akaay, born on February 15, 2024.
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