Monday, May 02, 2022
Viral internet sensation Kili Paul assaulted with knife and sticks: ‘Pray for me, this is scary’

Kili Paul shared the details on an Instagram story. He said he was attacked by five people and has received stitches after the assault. He added that he defended himself and fought back against two of the attackers.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 2, 2022 10:08:59 am
Kili PaulKili Paul did not reveal who were the people attacked him and the reason behind the attack. (Photo: Kili Paul/Instagram)

Kili Paul, the Tanzanian viral internet sensation who rose to fame along with his sister Neema by lip-syncing to Indian songs, has been injured after being attacked with knife and beaten with sticks and club by unknown individuals.

He shared the details on an Instagram story. He said he was attacked by five people and has five stitches after the assault. He added that he defended himself and fought back against two of the attackers.

Also in Entertainment |Neetu Kapoor says Ranbir Kapoor misses dad Rishi, has him as phone screensaver: ‘There are days when I see tears in his eyes…’

The Instagram story read, “I was attacked by 5 people in the movement of defending myself my right-hand toe was injured by a knife and I got 5 stitches and I was beaten by sticks and clubs but thank god I defend myself after beating two people they run away but I was already injured pray for me (sic).”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Kili Paul, Kili Paul attacked Kili Paul said he was attacked by 5 people. (Photo: Kili Paul/Instagram)

He did not reveal who were the people attacked him and the reason behind the attack.

Kili and his Neema are cattle herders from the Eastern Pwani region of Tanzania. Their videos in the traditional Masai garb have captured the imagination of Indians. The siblings were even hailed by PM Narendra Modi mentioned them during his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat in February after they sang Indian National Anthem on Republic Day and paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar.

In an interview to BBC Africa, they had revealed that they fell in love with Hindi music while at school in the Tanzanian capital, Dodoma. “I fell in love with the movies and their songs. When you love something, it is not difficult to pick up or mimic,” Kili said.

 

