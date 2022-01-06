Vir Das announces his Mumbai tour Wanted: ‘It’s been two years, I’m going to rock your world’

Comedian and actor Vir Das on Wednesday shared that he would be performing 10 back-to-back shows at Mumbai’s famous Jamshed Bhabha Theatre at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) this May.

Das took to his Instagram account to share the news with his fans. He wrote, “Mumbai! TICKETS ARE NOW LIVE! May 4-8, 2022. 10 shows at the iconic Jamshed Bhabha Theatre at NCPA. Tix Link in Bio! It’s been two years, and i’m going to rock your world! #WantedTour #VirDas. Distanced, vaccinated, sanitised, tested. Get your tickets before they are gone! No comedian has done a run at JBT before. Oh…and tell everyone.”

Vir Das recently made headlines for his controversial ‘I come from two Indias’ gig that he performed at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington. The actor was also nominated in the comedy category at the International Emmy Awards last year.

Das was also caught in the eye of the storm after he made jokes about the transgender community. He later apologised for his actions, stating, “I did a joke on the new ten on ten episode that my friends in the Trans community felt hurt by. I see why. My intent in the moment, was to say Trans people have courage the Govt never ever could and it was set up wrong and uninformed. I messed up. It had the opposite effect and trivialized your struggle. Articulating my intent effectively is my responsibility, not yours.”