Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Vincenzo actor Na Chul passes away, Kim Go-eun pens emotional note for Little Women co-star: ‘The most wonderful person…’

Na Chul was known for featuring in several popular shows including Vincenzo, Little Women, DP, Happiness Jirisan, Weak Hero Class 1, Forest of Secrets, How to Distinguish Voices, and Once Upon A Small Town.

Na ChulKim Go-eun penned an emotional note for Little Women co-star Na Chul (Photo: Instagram/ Kim Go-eun)
Vincenzo actor Na Chul passes away, Kim Go-eun pens emotional note for Little Women co-star: ‘The most wonderful person…’
South Korean star Na Chul passed away at the age of 36. The actor is reported to have passed away while undergoing treatment for his health, which deteriorated recently. His funeral will be held on January 23 in Seoul. He was known for featuring in several popular shows including Vincenzo, Little Women, DP, Happiness Jirisan, Weak Hero Class 1, Forest of Secrets, How to Distinguish Voices, and Once Upon A Small Town.

Kim Go-eun, who worked with him in Little Women and the film Tune in for Love, penned an emotional message for him on Instagram. “The most wonderful actor Na Chul. The most wonderful person, father, husband, son, friend Na Chul.” Her agency later released a statement, “We have inevitably canceled the airport fashion coverage of Kim Go Eun, which was scheduled to be held today.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @ggonekim

Na Chul made his debut in the play Anne’s Diary.

His performance in Weak Hero Class 1 received much praise last year. His posthumous work will be the film Concrete Utopia, directed by Uhm Tae Hwa.  Actors Lee Byung Hun, Park Seo Joon, and Park Bo Young will also appear in the film, and it is scheduled to be released this year.

First published on: 22-01-2023 at 10:36 IST
