National award-winning film Village Rockstars to release on September 28

Village Rockstars won the Best Feature Film trophy at the 65th National Film Awards.

Rima Das’ National Award-winning feature Village Rockstars is all set to release country-wide on September 28.

The coming-of-age film had bagged the Best Feature Film trophy at the 65th National Film Awards, besides also winning Best Child Artist, Best Location Sound Recordist and Best Editing.

The film will be released through VKAAO, a joint venture of PVR Pictures and BookMyShow in metro cities of India and in more than 30 screens in Assam through Kamakhya Films.

It follows Dhunu, a girl who grows up in poverty and learns to fend for herself. However, that does not prevent her from following her dream of forming a rock band and owning a guitar someday.

“After travelling to many film festivals across the world and winning hearts, I am so delighted that the exciting journey of ‘Village Rockstars’ has come to its final stage when we prepare with nervous anticipation and hope to present the film to the audiences in our homeland,” Das said in a statement.

The film had its world premiere at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and has toured more than 70 prestigious international and national film festivals.

