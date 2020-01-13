Vikas Khanna on The Last Color making it to the Oscar list: My self belief has grown manifold

Vikas Khanna’s The Last Color made it to the Eligibility List of 344 films at Oscars 2020. (Photo: Vikas Khanna/Twitter) Vikas Khanna’s The Last Color made it to the Eligibility List of 344 films at Oscars 2020. (Photo: Vikas Khanna/Twitter)

Vikas Khanna directorial The Last Color is in the running for the Best Picture nomination at Oscar 2020. On Monday, the world will get to know if the Neena Gupta starrer will find a place in the final list. The film marks the directorial debut of the Michelin star chef. It talks about the friendship between a nine-year old tightrope walker and a widow, and how they both add color and hope in each other’s lives.

Recently, in an interaction with indianexpress.com, Vikas Khanna opened up about his film and his excitement to be shortlisted as one of the best films in the world. He shared, “My films opens with the young girl walking on a tightrope and the sun creates her silhouette. And the background voice of Neena ji says that as a child she had once seen the moon eclipse the sun. The tiny moon managed to take over the huge sun in that moment, and that’s my exact emotions right now. A small film, made from heart has managed to find a place among the prestigious list which flaunts some of the biggest names around the world.”

Sharing that he made the movie by his own expense, the chef said, “I had no producer, no platform by my side. I just picked up the camera and started filming it. I have worked in every department for the film. And now to see it among the shortlisted films at the Oscars, it’s an amazing feeling. My self belief has grown manifold. Also, now I feel that if I can do it, anyone can do it. One just needs to have the story to tell.”

One being asked about new filmmakers not getting a good backing, Khanna said, “It’s good because that way independent cinema will grow on its own. My grandmother always told me that the seed that grows in soil doesn’t get noticed but the one that breaks through a wall is hailed by all.”

When quizzed on his experience of working with Neena Gupta, Vikas Khanna got emotional and shared, “There are days when I can’t speak about her without crying. I had no experience about film making yet she trusted me. I just went to her house to narrate the script. I told her that dialogues may be few but the film is entirely based on her. I was passionately explaining her, when she, in tears in her eyes, told me that she will give me all her dates once the schedule for Badhaai Ho is over. That faith meant a lot.”

While the chef turned filmmaker shared that he would be overjoyed if The Last Color manages to get a nomination, he is happy with whatever he has achieved. “When the film was screened at the United Nations last year, hundreds of people present there gave us a standing ovation. That changed something inside me. That moment, I felt significant. There would be many to pull you down, but when you do something with all your belief, without any support, the joy is something else,” he shared.

Lastly when we prodded Vikas Khanna if his next film will be on food or cooking, the MasterChef India judge laughed to say, “Have you managed an access to my computer? I really can’t tell you anything right now but everyone will get to hear something about my next soon.”

