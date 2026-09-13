Woman Unknown, directed by May el-Toukhy, has won the Golden Lion at the 83rd Venice Film Festival.

Woman Unknown, a drama about Denmark in the aftermath of the Nazi occupation directed by May el-Toukhy, won the prestigious Golden Lion at the 83rd Venice Film Festival on Saturday.

The Maggie Gyllenhaal -led jury announced the winners, which included a best actor prize for John Malkovich for his performance in the dark CIA comedy Wild Horse Nine.

Malkovich was not in attendance at the ceremony, but he sent a video message, explaining that he is shooting in Montreal.

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“I am humbled to be chosen for this award which has been given to so many wonderful actors,” Malkovich said.

Only 8 women have won a Golden Lion. May el-Toukhy, who was the only woman to have solely directed a film in the main competition this year, is the eighth woman to have won the festival’s top prize.