Venice Film Festival 2020: Winners list

Nomadland, Pierfrancesco Favino, Vanessa Kirby, Kiyoshi Kurosawa and Chaitanya Tamhane were among the big winners at the 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival.
Here is a full list of winners at Venice Film Festival 2020:
GOLDEN LION: Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
SILVER LION – GRAND JURY PRIZE: New Order, Michel Franco
SILVER LION – AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR: Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Wife of a Spy
SPECIAL JURY PRIZE: Dear Comrades!, Andrei Konchalovsky
AWARD FOR BEST SCREENPLAY: Chaitanya Tamhane, The Disciple
COPPA VOLPI for Best Actress: Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
COPPA VOLPI for Best Actor: Pierfrancesco Favino, Padrenostro
MARCELLO MASTROIANNI AWARD for Best Young Actor or Actress: Rouhollah Zamani, Sun Children
ORIZZONTI AWARD FOR BEST FILM: The Wasteland, Ahmad Bahrami
ORIZZONTI AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR: Lav Diaz, Genus Pan
SPECIAL ORIZZONTI JURY PRIZE: Listem, Ana Rocha de Sousa
ORIZZONTI AWARD FOR BEST SCREENPLAY: Pietro Castellitto, I Predatori
ORIZZONTI AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS: Khansa Batma, Zanka Contact
ORIZZONTI AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR: Yahya Mahayni, The Man Who Sold His Skin
ORIZZONTI AWARD FOR BEST SHORT FILM: Entre Tu Y Milagros, Mariana Saffon
VENICE SHORT FILM NOMINATION FOR THE EUROPEAN FILM AWARDS 2020: The Shift, Laura Carreira
VENICE AWARD FOR A DEBUT FILM: Listen, Ana Rocha de Sousa
GRAND JURY PRIZE FOR BEST VR IMMERSIVE WORK: The Hangman at Home, Michelle and Uri Kranot
BEST VR IMMERSIVE USER EXPERIENCE: Finding Pandora X, Kiira Benzing
BEST VR IMMERSIVE STORY: Killing A Superstar, Fan Fan
