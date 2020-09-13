Venice Film Festival 2020: Winners list

While Frances McDormand starrer Nomadland won the Golden Lion award, Chaitanya Tamhane's The Disciple took home the Best Screenplay award. (Photos: Searchlight Pictures via AP and AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)

Nomadland, Pierfrancesco Favino, Vanessa Kirby, Kiyoshi Kurosawa and Chaitanya Tamhane were among the big winners at the 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival.

Here is a full list of winners at Venice Film Festival 2020:

GOLDEN LION: Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

SILVER LION – GRAND JURY PRIZE: New Order, Michel Franco

SILVER LION – AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR: Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Wife of a Spy

SPECIAL JURY PRIZE: Dear Comrades!, Andrei Konchalovsky

AWARD FOR BEST SCREENPLAY: Chaitanya Tamhane, The Disciple

COPPA VOLPI for Best Actress: Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

COPPA VOLPI for Best Actor: Pierfrancesco Favino, Padrenostro

MARCELLO MASTROIANNI AWARD for Best Young Actor or Actress: Rouhollah Zamani, Sun Children

ORIZZONTI AWARD FOR BEST FILM: The Wasteland, Ahmad Bahrami

ORIZZONTI AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR: Lav Diaz, Genus Pan

SPECIAL ORIZZONTI JURY PRIZE: Listem, Ana Rocha de Sousa

ORIZZONTI AWARD FOR BEST SCREENPLAY: Pietro Castellitto, I Predatori

ORIZZONTI AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS: Khansa Batma, Zanka Contact

ORIZZONTI AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR: Yahya Mahayni, The Man Who Sold His Skin

ORIZZONTI AWARD FOR BEST SHORT FILM: Entre Tu Y Milagros, Mariana Saffon

VENICE SHORT FILM NOMINATION FOR THE EUROPEAN FILM AWARDS 2020: The Shift, Laura Carreira

VENICE AWARD FOR A DEBUT FILM: Listen, Ana Rocha de Sousa

GRAND JURY PRIZE FOR BEST VR IMMERSIVE WORK: The Hangman at Home, Michelle and Uri Kranot

BEST VR IMMERSIVE USER EXPERIENCE: Finding Pandora X, Kiira Benzing

BEST VR IMMERSIVE STORY: Killing A Superstar, Fan Fan

