Thursday, April 23, 2020
Theatre personality Usha Ganguly passes away

A recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for Direction, Usha Ganguly also got the best actress honour from the West Bengal Government for her play Gudia Ghar.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 23, 2020 2:21:54 pm
Theatre Artiste Usha Ganguly Usha Ganguly was a renowned name in the world of Indian theatre. (Photo: Express Archives)

Eminent theatre director-actor Usha Ganguly passed away on Thursday. She was 75.

The National School of Drama took to Twitter to offer their condolences.

“NSD family deeply express condolences over the sad demise of eminent Indian theatre director-actor Ms Usha Ganguly,” the tweet from NSD read.

Theatre personality Arindam Sil also tweeted, “Rest in Peace #UshaGanguly. Not just theatre you had won the world with your warmth and affection. Will miss you always. Sad moment.”

Actors Sohan Bandopadhyay and Aruup Chokroborty were among others who paid tribute to Usha Ganguly.

Born in Kanpur in 1945, Usha Ganguly spearheaded Hindi theatre in Kolkata. She founded the Rangakarmee theatre group in 1976. Its productions like Mahabhoj, Rudali, Court Martial, and Antaryatra made Ganguly a popular name.

Rangakarmee started its education wing in the 1990s, as Ganguly continued to adapt plays into Hindi. A recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for Direction, she also got the best actress honour from the West Bengal Government for her play Gudia Ghar.

usha ganguly plays Artistes performing the play ‘Bayan’, directed by Usha Ganguly, February 2020. (Photo: Express Archives)

A trained Bharatanatyam dancer, Usha Ganguly also co-scripted director Rituparno Ghosh’s Raincoat (2004), a Hindi film adaptation of O Henry’s The Gift of the Magi, which starred Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn.

