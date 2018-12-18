Udne Do review: More PSA than short film

How do you review a short film that at the very outset in no subtle terms states that it is going to talk about child molestation and help voice the idea that staying silent about it will help no one, but invite more unfortunate incidents? The answer is, you can’t, without sounding a bit heartless.

Of course, the Aarti S Bagdi short film is made with good intentions and that is to be appreciated. Anything that engages more people in the discussion of a matter as topical and disturbing as child molestation is always a step forward in the right direction. But first, it should be asked of the filmmaker whether she intended the movie to be some kind of a Public Service Announcement (PSA), or she just happens to be someone who holds close to heart social causes and cinema, and therefore decided to merge it in her short.

The film did raise some pertinent points about sexual abuse and child sexual abuse in particular. But it was too in-your-face preachy about the whole affair. That said, Udne Do, from a cinematic point of view, is an average film, but as a PSA, it works effectively. Maybe, a bit too long at forty minutes.

There were a few moments though that were well-shot and were thought through carefully. For instance, the part where Aparna is teaching her new friend Yug to spin circles around his waist. The camera doesn’t linger on the child artistes for too long, but stays near them for just the right amount of time to let the audience know what the filmmaker is trying to communicate through the scene. The idea of innocence and friendship. A lovely, nicely-captured moment between the kids.

There is also something to be said about the child actor who plays Yug in the film, who has done a commendable job of portraying a child with autism. The complexity and the understated fashion with which he played his part deserves applause. Same goes for the child artiste portraying Aparna/Appy; a convincing performance.

As far as the lovely Revathy is concerned, we will accept her in any form she comes.