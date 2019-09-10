Bolivia selects controversial gay drama Tu Me Manques as Oscar entry

Filmmaker Rodrigo Bellott’s controversial gay drama Tu Me Manques has been picked by Bolivia as the country’s official entry for the International Feature category Academy Award.

The movie, based on Bellott’s play, beat 11 other local films in the competition, reported Variety.

“By supporting my film despite the controversy, Bolivia has proven that it is a progressive country, and that in the end, art and cinema will prevail,” said Bellott.

This is Bellot’s second feature to be selected for the Oscars, after his breakout film Sexual Dependency.

Tu Me Manques features Argentine actor Oscar Martinez and Spanish actress Almodovar muse Rossy de Palma.

It follows a man (Martinez), who goes to New York after his son commits suicide, to confront his son’s boyfriend (Fernando Barbosa).

“While the two men clash over the father’s inability to understand his son’s sexuality, the boyfriend stages a play to pay tribute to his lost love.”

The bi-lingual drama won the Grand Jury Prize for best screenplay at LA’s Outfest where it had its world premiere last August.

The 92nd Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on February 9, 2020.