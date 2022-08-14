scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 14, 2022

The Legend of Maula Jatt trailer: Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan reunite to tell a gripping, epic tale in Pakistan’s most expensive film till date

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan-starrer The Legend of Maula Jatt is said to be the most expensive Pakistani film to date.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
August 14, 2022 7:46:17 pm
The Legend of Maula Jatt' trailerThe Legend of Maula Jatt trailer: Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan-starrer will hit cinema halls on October 13.

The trailer of Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan-starrer The Legend of Maula Jatt, the Pakistani Punjabi-language action-drama, has landed.

The Pakistani magnum opus is a story of Maula Jatt, played by Fawad, who is a fierce prizefighter with a tortured past and seeks vengeance against his arch nemesis Noori Natt (played by actor Hamza Ali Abbasi), the most feared warrior in the land of Punjab. Mahira plays Fawad’s love interest, Mukhoo Jatti.

Also read |Fawad Khan’s appearance in Ms Marvel receives a thumping welcome from fans: ‘India and Pakistan can agree on one thing’

The film is a remake of the 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt. Other than Fawad and Mahira, the film also stars Hamza Ali Abbasi and Humaima Malik. Malik has been previously seen in the acclaimed Pakistani movie Bol, and the Bollywood film Raja Natwarlal alongside Emraan Hashmi.

Watch The Legend of Maula Jatt trailer here:

The film is directed and written by Bilal Lashari and produced by Ammara Hikmat and Dr Asad Jamil Khan under the production banner of Encyclomedia.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is said to be the most expensive Pakistani film to date.

Talking about the film, Fawad told Variety in an earlier interview that it gives him immense pleasure and honour to play the role of the legendary Maula Jatt. “It was an absolute joy working with the team. I wish us all the very best of luck, and I hope the audience enjoys it as much as I enjoyed during the making,” he shared.

Talking about her experience, Mahira Khan had shared, “No matter what project I promote I’m asked about ‘The Legend Of Maula Jatt.’ This was a unique experience for me as an actor, learning to act in a language that I don’t know specifically was a challenge that I enjoyed. I believe that great things happen when hard work and patience are combined.”

The Legend of Maula Jatt is all set to hit cinema halls on October 13.

