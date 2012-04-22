‘Teri Meri Kahaani’ will be a memorable film: Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra says that her upcoming film ‘Teri Meri Kahaani’,a story of eternal love,will be a memorable movie.

“The movie will be a memorable one. The story takes us through a journey of eternal love between a couple who have vowed to love each other not only in this life but in every life to follow. Their love is so strong that even destiny wants to bring them together,” Priyanka said.

The film stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead opposite Priyanka and has been directed by Kunal Kohli.

“The story starts in 1960 Bombay with Govind and Ruksar,then moves ahead to present times,2012 England with Radha and Krish and then goes back in time to Punjab,1910 with Aradhana and Javed,” said Priyanka,who was here to promote the film.

“It is three different love stories but I enjoyed the 2012 episode the most,” she added.

Describing Shahid as a “really good actor”,the 29-year-old actress said,”I was playing the real character of 1960s as Ruksar. It was fun to play those parts.”

According to director Kunal,the film “is all about love… thrice upon a love story – – soul mates- – The journey of love is something that has always fascinated me and all of us.”

“The banter between the couple,the chemistry,the first look,the pain and anguish of separation,the fun of the meetings,the dreaminess of love songs,the thrill the hero gets while flirting with that one person who suddenly is the most important person. The joy,fun,tears and entertainment of our Hindi Cinema is at its peak in our love stories.

“This is exactly the journey that I went through while writing Teri Meri Kahaani and this is exactly the journey I want to take you through,” said Kunal.

Besides acting in numerous projects,Priyanka is also working on her first pop album. “I am working with some amazing people – trying to create Indian pop music. I want everyone who love India to relate to the music.

Answering a question,she said she trained to sing when she was in school. “I trained in western classic.”

Priyanka,who won a National award for her role in “Fashion”,said that her best performance is yet to come.

“The best performance is yet to come. I am just a normal person thrown into the acting business. My acting school is my career. In every movie,I try to do a little bit more. I try act to the best of my capabilities. I am glad that the audience has given me a place in their heart.”

Asked about her favourite playback singers,she said,”I love Sunidhi Chauhan,Shreya Ghoshal and Alisha Chinoy.”

Asked whether she had any plans to act in Hollywood movies,she said “I don’t want to be a small part of a big movie. I am happy with Bollywood,Telugu,Tamil and Punjabi movies.”

‘Teri Meri Kahani’ will be in cinemas on June 22,2012. The film is produced by Sunil Lulla,Vicky Bahri and Kunal Kohli.

