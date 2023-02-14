scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Tanmay Bhat dropped from Kotak campaign after old tweet on Ganesha idol resurfaces, bank apologises: ‘We don’t support or endorse…’

This is not the first time Tanmay Bhat has been involved in a controversy. During the #MeToo movement some years ago, it was alleged that he failed to take action after complaints were made against a collaborator at the now-defunct AIB comedy collective.

tanmay bhatTanmay Bhat has been dropped from an ad campaign. (Photo: Tanmay/Instagram)
Comedians Tanmay Bhat and Samay Raina’s ad campaign for Kotak Mahindra Bank was recently pulled after it was flagged by a Twitter user that Bhat had previously joked about Lord Ganesha. The resurfaced tweets are at least a decade old.

Taking offence to the comedian’s old jokes, several people tagged Kotak bank on Twitter, and demanded that the campaign be pulled. The bank finally apologised for associating with Bhat.

“We, at Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. do not support or endorse the views of actors made in their personal capacity that harm or offend any individual or group. We have withdrawn the campaign,” read a tweet on their official handle.

Bhat is yet to respond to the allegations.

This is not the first time that the comedian has been involved in a controversy. During the #MeToo movement some years ago, it was alleged that he failed to take action after complaints were made against a collaborator at the now-defunt AIB comedy collective. Before that, AIB had faced FIRs for their controversial roast of actors Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. He has also been critcised for making fun of Lata Mangeshkar, and cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-02-2023 at 13:16 IST
