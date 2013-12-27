Tanishaa likely to be in ‘Big Brother’ post ‘Bigg Boss 7’

- International Yoga Day 2018: Amitabh Bachchan to Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood celebs show off yoga poses
Actress Tanishaa may not have had the best of Bollywood career but life is certainly looking up post her stint in ‘Bigg Boss 7’.
If reports are to be believed,then ‘Bigg Boss 7’ housemate Tanishaa has been offered to be a part of international reality show,Big Brother,on which Big Boss is based.
‘Big Brother’ which previously had actress Shilpa Shetty on the show,made headlines when fellow housemates late Jade Goody,glamour model Danielle Lloyd,and singer Jo OMeara were accused of being racist to Shilpa. However,the actress gained immense support and won the contest with a public vote of 63 per cent.
Tanishaa also raked in her own share of interest from viewers owing to her closeness to former housemate Armaan Kohli. The duo were caught getting cozy on camera. The ‘Neil n Niki’ actress was also embroiled in major arguments with fellow contestant Gauahar Khan.
‘Celebrity Big Brother 13’ is the upcoming thirteenth series of the British reality television series ‘Celebrity Big Brother’. It will launch on January 03 2014.
Will Tanishaa’s luck change with ‘Big Brother’?
