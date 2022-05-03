Tale Of The Nine Tailed Season 2: Lee Dong-wook and Kim Bum confirm return, Kim So-yeon to replace Jo Bo-ah

Tale Of The Nine-Tailed will return for Season 2, with a few new faces. The second season will see Kim So-yeon as well as Ryu Kyung-soo joining the cast. Lee Dong-wook and Kim Bum will reprise their roles. The story will chronicle the adventures of a male gumiho (mythical nine-tailed fox) Lee-yeon (Dong-wook) in 1938. Director Kang Shin Hyo and scriptwriter Han Woo Ri from Season 1 will collaborate for the new project.

The first season aired in 2020 and depicted the adventures of Yeon, who sets out to find the reincarnation of his first love, played by Jo Bo-ah. In her previous life, she was possessed by the ‘Imoogi’ (a demon), and he was forced to slay her. After several debacles and adventures, he finally finds his happy ending with her. However, according to the scant details about Season 2, he will be summoned to the year 1938 and would desperately try to find his way home. In a statement, Dong-wook had said, “I’m happy to be able to take on Tale of the Nine-Tailed once again. I enjoyed working with splendid staff and great actors.”

Penthouse actor Kim So-yeon will play the role of a former Western goddess, and the owner of Gyeongseong’s finest restaurant Myoyeongak. So-yeon said in a statement, “I am very grateful for the fact that I can join and work together on the new season. I’ll work hard to successfully portray the attractive character Ryu Hong Joo.” Kim Bum, meanwhile, will return as Lee Rang.

Tale Of The Nine-Tailed Season 2 will premiere in 2023.