Taapsee Pannu on owning a badminton team: It is taking my love for sports to the next level

Taapsee Pannu has taken her love for sports to the next level by buying a badminton team.

Even though Taapsee Pannu’s calendar is chock-a-block with films, she is taking time out to support her Premier Badminton League (PBL) team Pune 7 Aces.

In an exclusive interaction with indianexpress.com, Taapsee jokingly said that buying a sports team was an extension to her real-life love for sports.

“It is like making it official and professional as it gets. It is taking my love for sports to the next level,” she said.

The actor added, “I think every Indian has played badminton at least once in their lives. Be it family picnics or schools or just in street. It should be called the official family sport of India. So if you think professionally, internationally, we have the steepest graph of success in badminton when it comes to Indian players. I think we should embrace the sport even more than what we do right now. I had already started planning it (owning a team) in my head that I’ll try to do it. So I had kept my Dec-Jan free for this.”

Taapsee Pannu, who owns the Pune 7 Acres team, was in New Delhi for the PBL auction recently.

Taapsee Pannu’s recent characters of Rumi in Anurag Kashyap directorial Manmarziyaan, and Harpreet in Diljit Dosanjh film Soorma played hockey onscreen. The actor said she would love to do a full-fledged sports biopic. “Whoever gives me a chance… I’m just a sports lover. I just need a chance to play a sportsperson onscreen,” Taapsee said.

