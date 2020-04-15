Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali’s staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Farah Khan Ali’s friends from the Hindi film industry asked her to take care. (Photo: Farah Ali Khan/Instagram) Farah Khan Ali’s friends from the Hindi film industry asked her to take care. (Photo: Farah Ali Khan/Instagram)

Farah Khan Ali, the sister of Hrithik Roshan’s former wife Sussanne Khan, on Tuesday revealed an in-house staff member has tested positive for coronavirus, causing her and the family to self-quarantine at home.

Farah shared the news on Twitter. She wrote, “Covid news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested all at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass.”

Farah Khan Ali’s friends from the Hindi film industry sent her wishes, asking the jewellery designer to take care.

While Pooja Bedi wrote on Twitter, “Everyone will sail through it brilliantly… stay your strong and positive self.. lots of love and warmth and positive vibes. This too shall pass,” Sophie Chaudhary tweeted, “Hope you are all ok love.”

