Superstar trailer: Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf’s love story has its heart in the right place

“When stars collide!” reads the description of the trailer of Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf’s upcoming romantic drama Superstar. The three-minute-long trailer gives a glimpse into the world of Noor, a simple girl living in the world of her dreams until reality hits her in the face.

The video begins with a cheerful Noor as a theatre artiste. Her life gets even more beautiful with the entry of Sameer Khan (Ashraf) whom she falls in love with. But, just like every love story, their beautiful story takes ugly turns and the two probably get separated with Noor embarking on a journey of stardom. The trailer vaguely hints that the high-headedness of Sameer is the reason for Noor’s heartbreak.

With a lot of twists of the narrative already revealed in the trailer, it remains to be seen what the Ehteshamuddin directorial holds for the audience. However, music by Sami Khan and Saad Sultan is pleasing. The soulful rendition “Bekaraan” that was released before the trailer sets the tone of the film right.

Watch the trailer of Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf’s upcoming film Superstar

Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf make for a delightful on-screen couple. The chemistry between the two stars is something to look out for. Sharing the trailer of her film, Mahira had tweeted, “Tamasha hai toh phir tamasha hi sahi. my whole heart for all of you♥️ ”

The Pakistani drama has been produced under the banner of Momina and Duraid (M&D). Also starring Alizeh Shah, Nadeem Baig, Jawed Sheikh, Ali Kazmi and others, it is expected to hit theaters on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.